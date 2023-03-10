DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.59, a P/E/G ratio of 132.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

