DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.41, but opened at $53.71. DocuSign shares last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 5,379,802 shares changing hands.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.
In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 132.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
