Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

