Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $57.00 at UBS Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of D stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

