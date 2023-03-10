DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of DoorDash worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,148.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,124 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,020. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

