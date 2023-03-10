Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) CFO Sells $137,731.62 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $799.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

