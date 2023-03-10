Doyle Wealth Management Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $230.54 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.