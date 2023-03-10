Doyle Wealth Management Sells 706 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

