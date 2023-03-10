Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.76

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.76 and traded as low as C$25.97. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$26.07, with a volume of 16,145 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

About Dream Unlimited

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

(Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.