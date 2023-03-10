Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.76

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.76 and traded as low as C$25.97. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$26.07, with a volume of 16,145 shares changing hands.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.22.
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
