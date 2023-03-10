Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-$0.65 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NAPA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

