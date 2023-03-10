Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-$0.65 EPS.
Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance
Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on NAPA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
See Also
