Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues Earnings Results

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-$0.65 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

