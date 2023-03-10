Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.14. Duluth has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

About Duluth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Duluth by 501.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 10,586.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the first quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.