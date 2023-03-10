Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Duluth Stock Performance
Shares of DLTH stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.14. Duluth has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.
About Duluth
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
