DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after buying an additional 640,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 432,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

