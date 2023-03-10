Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.20. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 53,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

