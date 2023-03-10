Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.20. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 53,800 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
