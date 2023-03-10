EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0068

EAC (EAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $2,599.01 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00357657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00708984 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $143.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

