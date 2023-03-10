Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 3.8%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $52.26. 122,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 301,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $699.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 47.03%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Stories

