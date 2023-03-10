Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $35,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.6 %

ETN stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

