Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at CL King

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CL King from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ECVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 212.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 21.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

