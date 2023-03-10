Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 31,598 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $157,042.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,861,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,131,466.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $398,413.44.
- On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $8,874.00.
- On Monday, December 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.00.
Brightcove Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BCOV opened at $4.94 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.
BCOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
