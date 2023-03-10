Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 31,598 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $157,042.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,861,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,131,466.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $8,874.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.00.

Brightcove Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BCOV opened at $4.94 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brightcove by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

