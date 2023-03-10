Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $154.40

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 154.40 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 155.80 ($1.87), with a volume of 739166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.40 ($1.95).

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm has a market cap of £603.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.64.

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Caroline Roxburgh acquired 8,324 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £14,899.96 ($17,917.22). Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

