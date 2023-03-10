Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.11

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.11 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 67.10 ($0.81). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.79), with a volume of 293,063 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.96) price target on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 31.16 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Karyn Lamont acquired 10,000 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($7,816.26). Insiders own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

