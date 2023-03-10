Eileen Schloss Sells 4,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alteryx Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of AYX traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.78. 2,134,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Alteryx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alteryx Company Profile

AYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

