Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Cap of $22.23 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $22.23 million and approximately $173,794.20 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00005387 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

