Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.90. 1,255,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $304.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $265.07 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.