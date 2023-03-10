Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Shares Up 1.4%

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 156,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Emblem Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

