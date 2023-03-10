Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.61.

Empire Stock Performance

Shares of Empire stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.42. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$33.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Empire Company Profile

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$264,960.00. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

