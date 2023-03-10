Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Shares Down 1.3%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Enagas Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Enagas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.