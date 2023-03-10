Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$28.20 and last traded at C$28.01. 49,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 586,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.44.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,457.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 284.62%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

