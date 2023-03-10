Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the February 13th total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,622,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enel Trading Up 0.7 %

ENLAY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 404,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,197. Enel has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enel Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. Citigroup lowered Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enel from €7.30 ($7.77) to €7.60 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power, and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, Global Infrastructure and Networks, Enel X Global Retail and Global Emobility. It also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions.

