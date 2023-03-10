Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.19.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.54. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

