Energi Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $161,692.60 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,504,439 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

