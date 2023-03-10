Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,210

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,270 ($27.30) to GBX 2,210 ($26.58) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 1,800 ($21.65) to GBX 1,892 ($22.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.05) to GBX 1,930 ($23.21) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS GMVHF traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Entain has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

