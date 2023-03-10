Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 181.5% in February

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Entera Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 180,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.