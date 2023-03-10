EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $305.27 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $305.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00005202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006349 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004454 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001420 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,941,460 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.