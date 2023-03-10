EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 572 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 89,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,073,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,073,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.03. The company had a trading volume of 705,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,921. The company has a market capitalization of $265.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.