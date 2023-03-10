EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.11. 579,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,607. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

