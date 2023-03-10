EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.29. 157,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

