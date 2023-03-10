EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. 513,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,885. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

