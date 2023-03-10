EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VUG traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.08. 110,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,094. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

