EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.06. 912,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

