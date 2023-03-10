EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 43,999 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,999 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 118,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,254. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

