Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verona Pharma plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Verona Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

VRNA opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

