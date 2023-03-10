Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) General Counsel Brett A. Reber Sells 1,031 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $30,775.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 25.73%. Analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $13,122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $6,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 58.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

