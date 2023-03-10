Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.7 %

EQR stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.