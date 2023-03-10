Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.
Equity Residential Trading Down 1.7 %
EQR stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of Equity Residential
Equity Residential Company Profile
Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Residential (EQR)
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.