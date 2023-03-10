Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESPR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $369.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,069 shares of company stock valued at $105,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

