Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $369.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

