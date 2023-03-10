Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $17.55

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $17.55 or 0.00086016 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $184.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,408.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00355052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00666501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00553589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00164424 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,840,323 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

