Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $0.71 on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

