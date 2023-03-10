Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.76. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 126 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

