Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

EVLO opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Evelo Biosciences

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.